Canada sanctions more Myanmar elite, bans jet fuel sales two years after coup

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Canada has sanctioned more of Myanmar’s military elite, two years after the country’s coup.The country, formerly known as Burma, has seen a democratic backsliding and a series of humanitarian crises, in addition to persecution of the Rohingya minority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/ Shafiqur Rahman