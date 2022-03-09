Canada urged to help as millions face starvation due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The World Food Program is warning that millions of people in the developing world and conflict zones are on the brink of starvation following the invasion of Ukraine, because of its impact on world grain supplies. Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tours a grain farm in the drought-stricken Interlake Region of Manitoba to discuss support measures for Manitoba and Canadian farmers impacted by extreme weather on Thursday July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski