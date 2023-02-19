Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, left, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, right, as he speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Nearly one year ago, Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang