Two Montreal friends identified as dead and missing after Miami condo collapse

In this undated photo provided by Sergiy Gromov, Anastasia Gromova is shown. Nearly a month later, Anastasia is among the last of those missing in the Champlain Towers South collapse, the 24-year-old had just been accepted to a program teaching English to students in Japan. The young go-getter was visiting friends at the Surfside condo for one last hurrah. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sergiy Gromov via AP