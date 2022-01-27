Four deaths from same family in Richmond, B.C., was an isolated incident, police say

RICHMOND, B.C. - Police say two men and two women who were found dead at a home after a shooting in Richmond, B.C., were from the same family.
Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the identities of the four people aren't being released until their family members have been notified.
"This is a tragic loss of life, but we are able to confirm the community is not at risk," Lee said Thursday. "There are no suspects at large and (we are) not looking for any additional persons."
He said investigators have confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident and the deaths are not a result of intimate-partner violence.
Lee said one of the deceased had a valid firearms licence and access toguns.
The two men and two women were found in the home Tuesday, although police say they have confirmedthe shootings happened on Monday evening.
Lee said the family members had no known associations to criminal activities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.