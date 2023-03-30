The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says they are investigating after the bodies of six people were found late Thursday afternoon in the St. Lawrence River by a marsh area near Akwesasne, Que.
Akwesasne is close to the United States border across from New York state.
Police say the search has been called off for the night and is to resume Friday.
A police marine unit searched the area Thursday evening with help from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say in a release that they will seek help from the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police air support units.
Police say they are waiting on the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.
"The first body was located around 5:00 P.M. in a marsh area in Tsi Snaihne, Akwesasne, Quebec," police said in a statement on Facebook.
"Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons at this time and ascertain their status in Canada. There is no threat to the public at this time."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023