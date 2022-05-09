Marine mammal group confirms sighting of wayward minke whale in Montreal area

A boat cruises past a lifeless humpback whale drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Vercheres, Que. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The head of a marine mammal research group is confirming that a whale has been spotted in the Montreal area, for the second time in two years. The sighting comes nearly two years after another whale, this time a humpback, spent several days in plain view of curious onlookers in Montreal's Old Port. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson