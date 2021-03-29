The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, March 29

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:05 p.m.
Manitoba is announcing 53 new cases of COVID-19 as health officials say they are watching a concerning rise in variants of concern.
There have been 136 more cases of the variants detected.
The province is also expanding vaccine eligibility to people aged 64 and older and First Nation people aged 44 and older.
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine task force, says Manitoba is also limiting the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people between the ages of 55 and 64 as more information is being sought around some adverse symptoms in younger people noticed in the United Kingdom.
---
1:30 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the cases are in the Edmundston region, in the northwestern part of the province.
New Brunswick has 120 active reported cases of COVID-19 and four patients in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.
The province has reported a total of 1,588 COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
---
11:20 a.m.
Prince Edward Island has suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 18 to 29 who had appointments for shots in pharmacies.
Health officials said in a brief statement the appointments are on hold pending further information expected today from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 891 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say that while hospitalizations dropped by three to 477, the number of patients requiring intensive care rose by six to 120.
The province administered 38,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and has vaccinated 14.9 per cent of the population with a first dose.
Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 309,202 COVID-19 infections and 10,651 deaths.
---
10:40 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 618 new cases in Toronto.
She also says there are 368 new cases in Peel Region, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham Region.
More than 50,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Sunday's daily report.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021