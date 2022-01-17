Scientists study trajectory of meteorite that landed in B.C. in October

A meteorite is seen lying on a bed after falling through the roof of Ruth Hamilton's home in Golden, B.C., in an undated handout photo. Scientists say they are making progress to understand the history of a small meteorite that broke through a woman's ceiling in Golden, B.C. on Oct. 3, landing on her pillow, inches from where her head had been moments earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ruth Hamilton, *MANDATORY CREDIT*