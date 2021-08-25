Montreal police urged to be vigilant after officers allegedly targeted by bullets

Montreal Police Insp. David Shane speaks during a news conference in Montreal on March 25, 2021. Montreal police are being asked to increase their vigilance on the job as the force continues to investigate what's believed to be the attempted shooting of two officers. Insp. David Shane says officers are trained to always be alert for danger but are being asked to be extra careful given the circumstances and to seek help if they feel impacted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz