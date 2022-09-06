Saskatchewan stabbing spree highlights rural policing challenges, experts say

Regina police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks while RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. An ongoing manhunt for the remaining suspect in a stabbing spree that shattered a small Saskatchewan community is raising fresh questions about rural policing in Canada. Police are continuing to search for Myles Sanderson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell