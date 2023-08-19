B.C. orders fire-zone travel bans as evacuations soar to 35,000

The wildfire battle in British Columbia continues today, focusing on the central Okanagan where flames tore through West Kelowna suburbs and forced the evacuation of neighbouring Kelowna's University of B.C. campus. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck