Cree evacuees in Quebec wildfire crisis face particular cultural, health challenges

A controlled burn is seen on the edge of a wildfire numbered 334 near Mistissini, Que., in a June 6, 2023, handout photo. Almost 1,200 elders, medical patients, pregnant women, infants and other vulnerable people from Cree communities are among the evacuees who have fled northern Quebec due to wildfires and smoke. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU, Genevieve Poirier *MANDATORY CREDIT*