Family of man who died after Vancouver police beanbag shooting seeks inquest

Chris Amyotte's cousin, Samantha Wilson, delivers a statement in front of (from left) Amyotte's brother Isaac Ndlovu, wife Amanda Cook, and brothers Michael Ndlovu and Richard Ndlovu during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Amyotte, an Ojibway man from Manitoba, died after he was shot by Vancouver police with a beanbag gun in the Downtown Eastside last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck