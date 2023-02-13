Totem at Royal B.C. Museum on way home to Central Coast after repatriation ceremony

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gathered to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole, carved by the late Louie Snow, after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum during a ceremony in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The totem pole, taken from an Indigenous village on British Columbia's Central Coast more than 100 years ago, is on its way home after a repatriation ceremony at the Royal BC Museum, where it has been on display. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito