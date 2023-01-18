Poilievre's claims on bail reform not backed by evidence, experts say

ONTARIO - Experts say reforming Canada's bail system to keep certain offenders behind bars will not reduce crime, but it will put more people in jails — contrary to what Pierre Poilievre has said.
The Conservative leader has been calling for change to target repeat offenders as a way to bolster public safety, telling reporters this week he did not think that would result in more people being detained.
Scrutiny of the system has ramped up since the shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Greg Pierzchala in late December. Randall McKenzie, 25, is one of two people charged with first-degree murder and police say he was on bail at the time for unrelated charges and wanted for arrest.
Carolyn Yule, a sociology and anthropology professor at the University of Guelph who studies bail, said she understands the public concern behind the calls for change.
But Yule said there's no evidence to suggest that a "tough on crime" approach to bail increases public safety.
"Their intention is to increase the number of people behind bars," she said.
She and other experts say the type of reform Poilievre has called for could brush up against the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"That's what bail tries to balance, right? It's presumption of innocence, which is protected by the Charter, with the protection of community safety," said Yule.
"Reasonable people can disagree about how you strike that balance, but that is the balance that the courts are trying to strike when they make bail decisions — and the presumption of innocence is important."
Toronto Metropolitan University criminologist Jane Sprott said there is no reliable way to predict who is going to commit violent offences — and she warned it is not financially feasible to increase the number of people in detention.
"This creates a whole host of legal and personal problems," she said.
Sprott said it's more difficult for people who are in detention to mount a defence, and many people face the risk of losing their housing and employment while they are behind bars.
Data shows that the majority of people in Canadian jails are being held on remand, either before they have stood trial or before they have been sentenced. Less than half of all sentences result in jail time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.