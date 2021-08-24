TORONTO - A lucky ticket holder in the Prairies is $20 million richer.
A single winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 27 will be at an estimated $10 million.
