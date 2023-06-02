Nearly 700 more international firefighters coming to Canada to help battle fires

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, N.S., works on a fire in Shelburne County, N.S., in a Thursday, June 1, 2023 handout photo. Almost 700 international firefighters from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the United States are set to arrive in Canada over the next two weeks to help with an unusually severe start to wildfire season across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia **MANDATORY CREDIT**