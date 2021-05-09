Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En'owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En'owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*