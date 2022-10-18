Groups want planned handgun freeze exemption to include wider range of sport shooters

Peeter Olesk, of Estonia, competes in the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. MPs are coming under pressure to broaden an exemption to a planned federal handgun freeze to include a wider range of sport shooters - an idea prominent firearm-control advocates firmly oppose.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Alex Brandon