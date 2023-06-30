U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The owner of the remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible says it found the wreck soon after arriving at the search site south of Newfoundland early on June 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly