Absence of former CFL running back in person delays sentencing hearing for voyeurism

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam speaks to reporters at the airport in Ottawa, ahead of his team's Grey Cup match against the Toronto Argonauts, on November 21, 2017. The sentencing hearing for a former CFL running back who pleaded guilty to voyeurism after he filmed a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission has been delayed because he failed to appear in person. Jerome Messam, 37, was expected to appear in Court of King's Bench in Calgary, but his lawyer applied to have his client attend online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang