Father of Quebec girl murdered by stepmother sentenced to four years in prison

The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services in Granby, Que., Thursday, May 9, 2019. A Quebec superior court judge today sentenced the father of a Granby, Que. girl who was murdered by her stepmother in April 2019 to four years in prison for his role in the killing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz