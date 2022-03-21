Canada's international development minister urges WHO to approve Medicago vaccine

A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he wants the World Health Organization to greenlight Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine so it can be donated and used by the COVAX vaccine sharing alliance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*