Canadians tune in to watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth

Thousands of Canadians across the country rose early today to watch Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London as the ceremony for the country's longest-serving head of state took place at Westminster Abbey.
The queen died on Sept. 8 at her holiday home of Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands at the age of 96, setting off 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
The death of the country's longest reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne has elicited grief from people around the world.
While some Canadians made the trip to London to pay their respects, many took in the early-morning proceedings from their homes or local viewing parties.
In Yellowknife, Marie York-Condon arose at 4 a.m. local time to begin watching what she referred to as a "monumental historical event" that reminded her of when she swore allegiance to the queen as a civilian member of the RCMP.
York-Condon said she wanted to honour a queen who had served Canada well, adding she felt strong emotions "about the person I dedicated my service to," as the casket entered the Abbey.
The funeral, which is being attended by a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and which included involvement from the RCMP, started at the Abbey at 6 a.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.