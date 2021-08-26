Where the elections leaders are on Day 13, Friday, Aug. 27

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at a campaign stop in Quebec City, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Day 13, Friday, Aug. 27.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Mississauga, Ont.

9 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Nafisa Middle Eastern Cuisine 117 Queen St. S.

Bolton, Ont.

5 p.m. — Meets with locals and supporters. Hampton Inn, 12700 Hwy 50.

____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Corner Brook, N.L.

11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Glynmill Inn, 1B Cobb Lane

Sydney, N.S.

6 p.m. — Event with supporters. North Sydney Firefighters Club, 14 Pierce Street, North Sydney, N.S.

___

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Thunder Bay, Ont.

9:30 — Makes a health-care announcement and media availability. Valhalla Hotel Courtyard, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd., Thunder Bay, Ont.

2 p.m. — Meets with regional First Nations leaders. Valhalla Hotel Courtyard, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd., Thunder Bay, Ont.

3:30 p.m. — Visits the Persian Man bakery. 400 Balmoral St., Thunder Bay, Ont.

4 p.m. — Attends campaign kick off in Thunder Bay-Rainy River campaign office. 260 Syndicate Ave. S, Thunder Bay, Ont.

____

