Inuit, environmental groups call for stronger measures to reduce underwater noise

Hunters from Pond Inlet, Nvt. — known as Mittimatalik in Inuktitut — have said they're seeing fewer narwhal in areas where they were once abundant, making it harder to feed their families, and that the whales' behaviour is changing. Narwhals swim between sea ice floating in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago on Saturday, July 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman