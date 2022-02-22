The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

OTTAWA - The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. All times eastern:
12:15 p.m.
Conservative senators speaking in a heated debate about the Emergencies Act are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of stoking the flames of division.
Tory Sen. Leo Housakos accuses Trudeau of not speaking to protesters but speaking down to them and characterizing them as Nazis.
Some protesters were seen flying swastika and Confederate flags and some organizers have been known to promote racist conspiracy theories online.
Housakos also questions provisions in the Emergencies Act that allow banks to freeze protesters' accounts, saying a court order is needed even to freeze the bank account of a member of the mafia.
Marc Gold, the government's representative in the Senate, says he does not recognize the Tory senator's characterization of Trudeau's actions and comments.
He says the Emergencies Act is justified because of the gravity of the protests, adding that everyone could resolve to listen more and listen better.
———
12 p.m.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says over the weekend, the illegal blockade that occupied Ottawa ended and the remaining protesters were cleared out.
He says the blockade was a nightmare for the people of Ottawa.
He is thanking the Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP and all police services across the country for their role in bringing the protest to an end.
———
10 a.m.
Ottawa’s largest shopping mall confirmed it would reopen today for the first time in more than three weeks.
The Rideau Centre shut down when a convoy of protesters first rolled into the capital at the end of January, calling the situation downtown “untenable.”
Now that police have declared downtown safe for business to resume, the mall intends to open as normal today.
———
9:45 a.m.
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
An Ontario court judge issued the decision in Ottawa this morning, saying she believed there was a substantial likelihood Lich would reoffend if released.
Justice Julie Bourgeois says the convoy's effect on the community was immense and she felt Lich was obstinate and disingenuous in her responses to the court during her bail hearing on Saturday.
A separate bail hearing is scheduled this morning for fellow protest organizer Patrick King, who has been known to promote racist conspiracy theories online.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.