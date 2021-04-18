The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:30 p.m.
British Columbia says ready to expand its vaccine effort to residents as young as 18.
Authorities say those 18 and older will be invited to register for an immunization appointment over the course of the week.
Registration will be open to those 40 and above starting Monday, with the lower age limit decreasing every following day.
Those as young as 18 will be able to sign up by Friday.
The government says those who register for a vaccine will be contacted about booking an actual appointment after they've signed up.
---
2:15 p.m.
Nunavut is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, all of which are in Iqaluit where the territory's only current outbreak is located.
Today's new cases in the capital raise the total number of active infections to 22.
The city of approximately 8,000 went into lockdown Thursday when it identified its first case.
Health authorities identified 12 additional cases on Friday and six more on Saturday.
---
1:50 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases today and one additional death.
The province's daily pandemic update says three cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing Manitoba's total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,159.
The person who died was a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region in southwestern Manitoba.
The province's five day test-positivity rate is 5.6 per cent.
There are 132 people in hospital in Manitoba with COVID-19, with 33 of those in intensive care.
---
12:45 p.m.
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.
Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the new cases include a child under 10 years old who has been hospitalized, an individual in their 30s and a person in their 50s.
All three cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
The Island currently has 10 active cases.
---
12:40 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today.
Four of the cases are in the Halifax area, with two close contacts of previously reported cases, one related to international travel and the other under investigation.
The three other infections are in the eastern health zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
Nova Scotia has 49 active cases of COVID-19.
---
12:25 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Nine of the cases are in the Edmundston region with six confirmed as contacts of previously confirmed patients and the other three under investigation.
The remaining case is in the Saint John area and is related to travel.
The province has a total of 153 active infections.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with nine new deaths related to the virus.
The province says two of the most recent deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the other seven took place between April 11 and 16.
Hospitalizations in the province declined slightly, falling by nine to 683.
The number of patients in intensive care units remained stable at 175.
---
11 a.m.
Hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units continue to reach record heights in Ontario.
The province says 2,107 patients are currently in hospital, with 741 in an ICU and more than 500 on a ventilator.
Provincial figures show hospital admissions are currently outpacing recoveries from COVID-19.
Ontario is also reporting 4,250 new infections over the last 24 hour and 18 virus-related deaths.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2021.