Space bacon, anyone? Canadian semifinalists tackle space food challenge in contest

Associate Professor Dr. Mark Lefsrud is seen in a lab at McGill University in Montreal on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Students at McGill are using crickets to recycle waste, such as used clothing or paper, into food that could be mixed into a drink or blended into other foods. Their project is part of the Deep Space Food Challenge, co-sponsored by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson