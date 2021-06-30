The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
9:30 a.m.
Health Canada is advising anyone who suffers from capillary leak syndrome to avoid getting the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca.
The syndrome is a rare illness that causes fluid to leak from small blood vessels called capillaries and leads to rapid swelling of limbs and weight gain.
Health Canada is updating the warning label on the two AstraZeneca vaccines used in Canada.
One patient has been diagnosed with capillary leak syndrome following an AstraZeneca vaccination in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.