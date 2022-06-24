Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls U.S. decision to overturn Roe v. Wade 'horrific'

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. Supreme Court's decision today to overturn its 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling is "horrific."
Trudeau tweeted that his heart goes out to American women who will now lose their legal right to an abortion.
He says no government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.
The Conservative party's interim leader, Candice Bergen, says its position on abortion hasn't changed and it will not introduce legislation or reopen the abortion debate.
A candidate in its leadership race, Leslyn Lewis, says Canada is not the U.S. but she opposes coercive and sex-selective abortions and would allow free votes on matters of conscience in the House of Commons.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reacting with outrage, saying in a statement that anti-abortion policies are "dangerous" and must not be allowed to take root in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.