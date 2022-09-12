As pivotal midterm elections draw near, campaign trajectories upended by Roe v. Wade

Protesters gather following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. With the stroke of a pen, that was when the Supreme Court abrogated nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the United States — a decision that, three months later, appears to be reshaping the trajectory of the 2022 midterm elections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gemunu Amarasinghe