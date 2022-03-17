Michigan wants 'to have its cake and eat it too' on Line 5: chambers of commerce

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. Business leaders from across the United States and Canada are again wading into the fray over Line 5, accusing the state of Michigan of dragging its heels to ensure the controversial cross-border pipeline remains in a state of legal limbo even as both countries contend with a looming energy crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Flesher