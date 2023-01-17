Newborn baby is one of three killed in highway crash in B.C.'s Interior

A newborn baby is among three people who died in a highway crash near Castlegar in southeast B.C. on Monday. RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in a news release that police were called to a collision involving a passenger car and a pickup truck on Highway 3a near the village of Thrums just before 4 p.m. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck