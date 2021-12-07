Provincial police make arrest in death of 80-year-old Quebec woman east of Montreal

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say a suspect will appear in court today in the killing of an 80-year-old woman last week in a town east of Montreal.

Jeannine Perron-Ruel was found outside her home last Thursday morning in Coaticook, Que., about 165 kilometres east of Montreal.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Coaticook who was arrested late Monday.

He is expected to be formally charged later today in Sherbrooke, Que.

A police spokeswoman said the victim and suspect knew each other but declined to elaborate further.

Police say Perron-Ruel was found badly injured and was taken to hospital, where her death was pronounced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.