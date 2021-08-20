Where the election leaders are for Saturday, Aug. 21

OTTAWA - Where the leaders are on Saturday, Aug. 21
The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Aug. 21.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau has no scheduled public events Saturday.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Winnifred Stewart Association, 11130 131 Street NW, Edmonton.
7 p.m. — Rally with supporters. Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Drive, Delta, B.C.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. The Roof at Soco, 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto.
1:30 p.m. — Visit with volunteers at a vaccination clinic. Stock Yards Village, 1980 St Clair Ave W, Unit 4, Toronto.
2:20 p.m. — Meets with supporters at Davenport candidate Alejandra Bravo’s campaign office, 1197 Bloor St. W, Toronto.
___