Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy

Brigadier-General Jennie Carignan of the Canadian Armed Forces joins soldiers during a lunch with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa, Ont. on July 15, 2019. The military's chief of professional conduct and culture says the Armed Forces will end its "inflexible and inhuman" mandatory reporting policy. Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan says members will still be able to report misconduct but they will no longer face possible penalties for failing to report something they experience or witness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick