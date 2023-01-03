Ottawa man charged with threatening Parliament Hill, embassies: RCMP

OTTAWA - A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threatening tweets targeted at Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and two embassies.
In a media release the RCMP say they were notified on Nov. 8 of what they're calling "terrorism-related" threats and death threats by a Twitter user.
Daniel Houde has been released on unspecified conditions and will be in court on Jan. 18.
He is charged with four counts each of a terrorist hoax, threatening to cause death or bodily harm to a person and threatening to burn, damage and destroy property.
Police say he allegedly targeted the embassies of the United States and the People's Republic of China in Ottawa.
The RCMP says all threats are taken seriously, including those made on social media.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.
