Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue

A Public Service Alliance of Canada member wearing a suit of armour walks the picket line outside the Prime Minister's Office, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Ottawa. Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations between the federal government and union continue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

OTTAWA - Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.

Both sides are facing pressure to reach a deal, though there is no talk of back-to-work legislation being on the way.

According to an update from Treasury Board President Mona Fortier earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

The federal government is offering a nine per cent wage increase over three years, backdated to 2021.

Meanwhile, the union says it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time — but is not revealing the new number.

As the strike continues, Canadians are facing a wide range of federal service disruptions ranging from immigration services to passport applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.

