Mayor of Iqaluit announces immediate resignation on Twitter

IQALUIT, Nunavut - The mayor of Iqaluit says he plans to immediately step down from the job.
Kenny Bell announced Tuesday his resignation as mayor of Nunavut's capital in a statement on Twitter.
He didn't indicate a reason but said he discussed it with friends and family.
"It has been an absolute pleasure and honour representing the city, our council, our community and our territory," he said in the post.
Bell thanked city councillors and staff, the territorial government, residents, the media and federal politicians.
Bell was born in Inuvik, N.W.T., and moved to Iqaluit in 1986. He was elected mayor in October 2019 after serving as a city councillor from 2012 to 2015.
He also worked as a liquor inspector, served on the Iqaluit Housing Board and volunteered with the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre.
Bell became well-known during Iqaluit's water crisis last year when the city's supply was twice contaminated with fuel.
In his statement, Bell reiterated calls for a third-party review of how the territorial government handled the crisis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.