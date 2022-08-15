Quebec starts offering fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care residents

MONTREAL - Quebec has begun offering a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes and private seniors residences.
The Health Department says it launched the new vaccine campaign for at-risk people because it expects infections to rise in the fall after schools reopen.
It says the recommended interval between booster doses is at least five months.
Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau has said the government will be intensifying its message around vaccination in the coming weeks, as the health system prepares for another COVID-19 wave.
He has also said Quebecers should continue wearing masks in crowded places and at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
Premier François Legault received a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of the month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship