OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country's population has reached more than 40 million.
The milestone comes amid a wave of new immigrants as part of Ottawa's promise to bring in 500,000 people a year by 2025.
The agency says the 40-million mark came faster than expected.
It says the country added 1.1 million people in 2022, most of them permanent and temporary immigrants.
Canada's population passed 30 million in 1997, also amid increasing immigration levels.
By comparison, the U.S. population is around 335 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.