Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne

Florin Iordache and his wife Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache are seen in a composite image made of two undated handout photos. Authorities have said that eight people, four of whom were the Iordache family, were allegedly attempting to illegally cross into the United States from Canada through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes regions of Quebec, Ontario and New York state. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Peter Ivanyi, *MANDATORY CREDIT*