Fuddle-duddle or not, Speaker calls for respect after question period shouting match

Conservative MP Chris D'Entremont rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons says he heard unparliamentary language from both opposition and government benches during yesterday's debate, but he wasn't able to hear whether the prime minister swore. Chris d'Entremont reported to the House that he listened to the recordings of question period, but "with all the noise in the House I was unable to determine what may have been said." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang