Resilient infrastructure, faster disaster recovery needed to adapt to climate change

President and founder of Save A Dog Network, Katie Powell gets a kiss from a dog after bringing bags of dog food by canoe to stranded homes during flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Dozens of experts advising the government on the best way to adapt to the reality of climate change say we need to do more to prepare infrastructure for the threats of extreme weather and get faster to help Canadians recover when their lives and livelihoods are threatened by floods, fires and major storms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski