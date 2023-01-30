Const. Nicole Chan feared she'd never work again after hospital stint: VPD sergeant

Jennifer Chan, front centre, the sister of late Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Chan, who died by suicide in 2019, returns to a coroner's inquest, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. A Vancouver Police sergeant who says he was Nicole Chan's friend and mentor has told a coroner's inquest that Chan believed she would never return to work because human resource officers went to the hospital when she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck