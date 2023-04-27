The Latest on what RCMP say happened in the mass killing on James Smith Cree Nation

MELFORT, Sask. - The RCMP are releasing details on a stabbing rampage last year in Saskatchewan. Eleven people were killed and 18 were injured on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022. Mounties have said Myles Sanderson, who later died in police custody, carried out the attacks.
Here are the latest developments from the police news conference (all times are CT):
9:30 a.m.
Saskatchewan RCMP are set to present a preliminary timeline of a mass killing on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon last year.
They say Mounties presented the timeline to family members of the victims today.
Officers also participated in smudging, prayers and a pipe ceremony to honour the 11 who died.
RCMP have also raised a teepee outside a community centre in Melfort, Sask., where the presentation is happening for media today.
9:36 a.m.
The RCMP have begun delivering their preliminary timeline of events surrounding the 11 killings on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, Sask.
The timeline covers Sept. 1 to Sept. 9, 2022.
A handful of people from the community are attending the presentation, with the women wearing ribbon skirts.
Darryl Burns, whose sister Lydia Gloria Burns died in the killings, says he received the timeline yesterday with other family members.
He says it brought him a little bit of closure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.