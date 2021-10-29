Star Trek actor wishes B.C. premier 'warp speed' recovery after biopsy surgery

The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. British Columbia's premier, a Star Trek fan and self-professed member of the New Democrats' "Geek Caucus" has received well wishes from a Starfleet captain as he undergoes biopsy surgery today after testing revealed a growth in his throat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward