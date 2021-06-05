Trudeau's acknowledgment of Indigenous genocide could have legal impacts: experts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries a copy of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report as he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave the ceremonies marking the report's release, in Gatineau, Monday, June 3, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's acceptance of an inquiry's finding that Canada committed genocide against Indigenous people could have tremendous legal impact if a court ever weighs Ottawa's responsibility for crimes against humanity, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld